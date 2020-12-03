Delta Air Li: New 52-Week Low Set Today (DAL)

Shares of Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.50. Approximately 1.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.1 million shares.

Delta Air Li share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.44 and the current low of $37.50 and are currently at $37.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers, freight, and mail over a network of routes throughout the United States and internationally.

Delta Air Li has overhead space with shares priced $37.60, or 47.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $71.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.66 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.84.

