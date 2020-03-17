Delphi Automotiv: The Losing Streak Continues (DLPH)

Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.86. Approximately 76,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delphi Automotiv have traded between the current low of $8.86 and a high of $26.82 and are now at $8.87. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Potential upside of 578.7% exists for Delphi Automotiv, based on a current level of $8.87 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.20. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.17 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.51.

Delphi Technologies PLC provides automotive parts and equipment. The Company develops, designs, and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. Delphi Technologies serves customers in the United Kingdom.

