Delphi Automotiv Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (DLPH)

Today, shares of Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $7.89 on a volume of 112K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delphi Automotiv have traded between a low of $5.39 and a high of $26.82 and are now at $7.62, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.48% lower and 3.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Delphi Automotiv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Delphi Automotiv in search of a potential trend change.