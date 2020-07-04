Davita Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (DVA)

Today, shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $72.33 on a volume of 109K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Davita Inc has traded in a range of $43.40 to $90.15 and is now at $74.32, 71% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

