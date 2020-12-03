Darden Restauran: New 52-Week Low Set Today (DRI)

Shares of Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $59.26. So far today approximately 121,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) has potential upside of 65.9% based on a current price of $60.95 and analysts' consensus price target of $101.10. Darden Restauran shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.72 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $116.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Darden Restauran share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $59.26 and a high of $128.41 and are now at $60.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants. The Company operates a variety of seafood and Italian restaurants under a multitude of brand names. Darden Restaurants owns restaurants through North America.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Darden Restauran and will alert subscribers who have DRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.