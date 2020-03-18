Danaher Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (DHR)

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $123.19. Approximately 116,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) defies analysts with a current price ($124.99) 13.1% above its average consensus price target of $108.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $145.28 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $155.96.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products, and services in the sectors of test and measurement, environmental, life sciences, dental, and industrial technologies.

Over the past year, Danaher Corphas traded in a range of $123.19 to $169.19 and are now at $124.99. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

