Danaher Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (DHR)

Today, shares of Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $148.27 on a volume of 117K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Danaher Corp have traded between a low of $124.01 and a high of $169.19 and are now at $144.29, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

