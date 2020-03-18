Dana Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) traded today at $4.88, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 402,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Over the past year, Dana Inchas traded in a range of $4.88 to $20.96 and are now at $4.93. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% lower and 4.29% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 493.3% exists for Dana Inc, based on a current level of $4.93 and analysts' average consensus price target of $29.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.99 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.94.

Dana Inc. engineers, manufactures, and distributes components and systems for worldwide automotive, heavy truck, off-highway, engine, and industrial markets. The Company also provides leasing services in selected markets.

