Dana Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.57. So far today approximately 87,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Dana Inc. engineers, manufactures, and distributes components and systems for worldwide automotive, heavy truck, off-highway, engine, and industrial markets. The Company also provides leasing services in selected markets.

Dana Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.96 and the current low of $8.57 and are currently at $8.68 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Dana Inc has overhead space with shares priced $8.68, or 70.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $29.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.86 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.11.

