Cyrusone Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded today at $47.11, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 195,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has potential upside of 25.8% based on a current price of $49.74 and analysts' consensus price target of $62.57. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.81 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $65.30.

CyrusOne Inc. owns, operates, and develops of enterprise-class and carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure.

Cyrusone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.65 and the current low of $47.11 and are currently at $49.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

