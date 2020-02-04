Cvs Health Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (CVS)

Today, shares of Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $56.55 on a volume of 5.2 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Cvs Health Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.77 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $54.63, 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 1.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cvs Health Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cvs Health Corp in search of a potential trend change.