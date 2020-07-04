Cvb Financial Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CVBF)

Today, shares of Cvb Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $19.45 on a volume of 116K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Cvb Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.23 and a 52-week low of $14.92 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $19.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cvb Financial on March 17th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.24. Since that recommendation, shares of Cvb Financial have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor CVBF for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.