Cummins Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $124.84. This new low was reached on above average trading volume as 2.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 23.6% for shares of Cummins Inc based on a current price of $136.84 and an average consensus analyst price target of $169.16. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $162.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $166.22.

Cummins Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.62 and the current low of $124.84 and are currently at $136.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 2.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines. The Company also manufactures electric power generation systems and engine-related component products, including filtration and exhaust aftertreatment, fuel systems, controls, and air handling systems.

