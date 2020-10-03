Cubesmart Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CUBE)

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $31.78 on a volume of 285K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Cubesmart share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.32 and a 52-week low of $28.98 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $31.45 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cubesmart. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cubesmart in search of a potential trend change.