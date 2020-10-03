Crown Holdings I Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CCK)

Today, shares of Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $72.36 on a volume of 109K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Crown Holdings I has traded in a range of $53.19 to $80.56 and is now at $65.02, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Crown Holdings I and will alert subscribers who have CCK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.