Crown Castle Int Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CCI)

Today, shares of Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $156.18 on a volume of 144K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Crown Castle Int have traded between a low of $119.81 and a high of $168.75 and are now at $153.70, which is 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Crown Castle Int. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Crown Castle Int in search of a potential trend change.