Cree Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (CREE)

Shares of Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded today at $27.77, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 303,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) has potential upside of 42.0% based on a current price of $29.58 and analysts' consensus price target of $42.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.64 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cree Inc have traded between the current low of $27.77 and a high of $69.21 and are now at $29.58. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Cree, Inc. develops and manufactures lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency applications. The Company produces its products for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cree Inc and will alert subscribers who have CREE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.