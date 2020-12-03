Cree Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (CREE)

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $31.62. Approximately 273,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

There is potential upside of 32.7% for shares of Cree Inc based on a current price of $31.64 and an average consensus analyst price target of $42.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.60 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.76.

Over the past year, Cree Inchas traded in a range of $31.62 to $69.21 and are now at $31.64. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Cree, Inc. develops and manufactures lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency applications. The Company produces its products for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems.

