Cree Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $28.97. Approximately 183,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Cree Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.21 and the current low of $28.97 and are currently at $29.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.16% lower and 2.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cree, Inc. develops and manufactures lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency applications. The Company produces its products for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems.

There is potential upside of 41.5% for shares of Cree Inc based on a current price of $29.69 and an average consensus analyst price target of $42.00. Cree Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $50.50.

