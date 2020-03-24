Cree Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CREE)

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $33.92 on a volume of 206K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Cree Inc has traded in a range of $27.77 to $69.21 and is now at $36.36, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cree Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.40. Since that call, shares of Cree Inc have fallen 30.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.