Cracker Barrel: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $88.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 158,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 376,000 shares.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. operates restaurants. The Company serves various breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes such as pancakes, sandwiches, fried chicken, and ice cream. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store serves customers throughout the United States.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) has potential upside of 67.1% based on a current price of $95.31 and analysts' consensus price target of $159.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $154.13 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $161.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cracker Barrel have traded between the current low of $88.00 and a high of $180.93 and are now at $95.31. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

