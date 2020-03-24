Cracker Barrel Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $81.45 on a volume of 279K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Cracker Barrel has traded in a range of $53.61 to $180.93 and is now at $92.86, 73% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cracker Barrel on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $159.67. Since that call, shares of Cracker Barrel have fallen 49.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.