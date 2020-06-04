Cousins Prop Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CUZ)

Cousins Prop (NYSE:CUZ) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $27.73 on a volume of 132K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Cousins Prop has traded in a range of $2.22 to $42.99 and is now at $29.31, 1,220% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cousins Prop on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.33. Since that call, shares of Cousins Prop have fallen 3.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.