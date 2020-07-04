Coty Inc-Cl A Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (COTY)

Today, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $5.35 on a volume of 1.5 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Coty Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.03 and a 52-week low of $3.02 and are now trading 102% above that low price at $6.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

