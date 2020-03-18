Costco Wholesale Crosses Below its 10-day MA (COST)

Today, shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $300.41 on a volume of 233K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Costco Wholesale share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $325.26 and a 52-week low of $233.05 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $298.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

