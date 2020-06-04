Costco Wholesale Crosses Above its 10-day MA (COST)

Today, shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $289.00 on a volume of 1.0 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Costco Wholesale share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $325.26 and a 52-week low of $233.05 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $296.11 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Costco Wholesale and will alert subscribers who have COST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.