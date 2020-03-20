Corning Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (GLW)

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $21.83 on a volume of 738K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corning Inc have traded between a low of $18.42 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $20.74, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

