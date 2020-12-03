Corecivic Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (CXW)

Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.53. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 402,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

Potential upside of 115.8% exists for Corecivic Inc, based on a current level of $11.12 and analysts' average consensus price target of $24.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.27 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Corecivic Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.53 and a high of $24.38 and are now at $11.12. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 1.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

CoreCivic, Inc. provides detention and corrections services to governmental agencies. The Company designs, constructs, owns, manages, and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies, and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic operates throughout the United States.

