Copa Holdin-Cl A Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CPA)

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $43.14 on a volume of 181K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Copa Holdin-Cl A has traded in a range of $24.00 to $116.88 and is now at $45.17, 88% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $101.55. Since that call, shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A have fallen 64.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.