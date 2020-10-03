Contl Res Inc/Ok: The Losing Streak Continues (CLR)

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.11. Approximately 3.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Contl Res Inc/Okhas traded in a range of $7.11 to $52.03 and are now at $7.90. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Potential upside of 797.0% exists for Contl Res Inc/Ok, based on a current level of $7.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $70.86. Contl Res Inc/Ok shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.57 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $32.21.

Continental Resources, Inc., based in Oklahoma City, is focused on the exploration and production of on-shore oil-prone plays in the United States. The Company concentrates its leasehold and production strategies in the Bakken of North Dakota and Montana, as well as Oklahoma in its recently discovered SCOOP play and the Northwest Cana play.

