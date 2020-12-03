Constellation-A: New 52-Week Low Set Today (STZ)

Shares of Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $138.23. Approximately 114,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Potential upside of 83.2% exists for Constellation-A, based on a current level of $138.23 and analysts' average consensus price target of $253.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $190.10 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $192.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.

Over the past year, Constellation-Ahas traded in a range of $138.23 to $214.48 and are now at $138.23. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 0.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

