Consol Energy Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CNX)

Today, shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $5.27 on a volume of 804K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Consol Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.12 and a 52-week low of $4.26 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $5.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

