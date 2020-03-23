Cons Edison Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (ED)

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded at a new 52-week low today of $69.14. Approximately 234,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of energy related products and services. The Company supplies electric service in New York, parts of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well as supplies electricity to wholesale customers.

Potential upside of 10.0% exists for Cons Edison Inc, based on a current level of $70.18 and analysts' average consensus price target of $77.21. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $89.14 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $89.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Cons Edison Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $69.14 and a high of $95.10 and are now at $70.18. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

