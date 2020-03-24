Conocophillips Crosses Above its 10-day MA (COP)

Today, shares of Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $27.23 on a volume of 673K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Conocophillips share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.60 and a 52-week low of $20.84 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $27.93 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 4.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

