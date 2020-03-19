Conagra Brands I Crosses Below its 10-day MA (CAG)

Today, shares of Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $27.03 on a volume of 467K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Conagra Brands I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.59 and a 52-week low of $22.56 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $25.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

