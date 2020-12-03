Compass Minerals Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $37.15. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 342,000 shares.

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) has potential upside of 95.0% based on a current price of $37.37 and analysts' consensus price target of $72.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.85 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $58.63.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. produces highway deicing salt in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company also produces general trade salt and sulfate of potash. Compass Minerals sells its highway deicing salt primarily to state, provincial, county, and municipal highway departments for deicing applications.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Compass Minerals have traded between the current low of $37.15 and a high of $66.14 and are now at $37.37. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

