Commscope Holdin: New 52-Week Low Set Today (COMM)

Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.82. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 561,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Commscope Holdin have traded between the current low of $7.82 and a high of $27.00 and are now at $7.92. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

There is potential upside of 335.6% for shares of Commscope Holdin based on a current price of $7.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.50. Commscope Holdin shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.38.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. CommScope Holding serves customers worldwide.

