Commerce Bcshs: New 52-Week Low Set Today (CBSH)

Shares of Commerce Bcshs (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $48.16. Approximately 58,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 592,000 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company, offers a full line of banking services, including capital markets, trust services, investment management and securities brokerage. The Company also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, credit related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities. Commerce operates in multiple states.

Over the past year, Commerce Bcshshas traded in a range of $48.16 to $71.92 and are now at $50.80. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

There is potential upside of 21.0% for shares of Commerce Bcshs based on a current price of $50.80 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.33 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $65.98.

