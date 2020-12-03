Commerce Bcshs: The Losing Streak Continues (CBSH)

Commerce Bcshs (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $48.81. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 63,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 535,000 shares.

Over the past year, Commerce Bcshshas traded in a range of $48.81 to $71.92 and are now at $49.36. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company, offers a full line of banking services, including capital markets, trust services, investment management and securities brokerage. The Company also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, credit related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities. Commerce operates in multiple states.

There is potential upside of 24.5% for shares of Commerce Bcshs based on a current price of $49.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.38 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $66.54.

