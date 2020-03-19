Comerica Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (CMA)

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.31. Approximately 348,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Comerica Inchas traded in a range of $24.31 to $83.72 and are now at $25.10. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) has potential upside of 310.5% based on a current price of $25.10 and analysts' consensus price target of $103.04. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.54 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $65.29.

Comerica Incorporated is the holding company for business, individual, and investment banks with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company subsidiaries provides services such as corporate banking, international finance, treasury management, community and private banking, small business and individual lending, investment services, and institutional trust.

