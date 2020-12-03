Comcast Corp-A: The Losing Streak Continues (CMCSA)

Shares of Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded today at $35.23, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 1.7 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 23.2 million shares.

Comcast Corp-A has overhead space with shares priced $35.25, or 21.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.06 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $44.13.

Comcast Corporation provides media and television broadcasting services. The Company offers video streaming, television programming, high-speed internet, cable television, and communication services. Comcast serves customers worldwide.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-Ahas traded in a range of $35.23 to $47.74 and are now at $35.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

