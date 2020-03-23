Comcast Corp-A Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.11. Approximately 1.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 29.3 million shares.

Comcast Corporation provides media and television broadcasting services. The Company offers video streaming, television programming, high-speed internet, cable television, and communication services. Comcast serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comcast Corp-A have traded between the current low of $32.11 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $32.59. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Comcast Corp-A has overhead space with shares priced $32.59, or 27.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.05. Comcast Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.91 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.87.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.