Comcast Corp-A Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CMCSA)

Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $38.89 on a volume of 885K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Comcast Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.44 and a high of $47.74 and are now at $34.70, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comcast Corp-A on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.96. Since that call, shares of Comcast Corp-A have fallen 10.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.