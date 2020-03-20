Columbia Banking Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (COLB)

Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $27.55 on a volume of 176K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Columbia Banking have traded between a low of $23.55 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $27.66, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

