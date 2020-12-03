Colgate-Palmoliv: The Losing Streak Continues (CL)

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $64.70. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 281,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.1 million shares.

Colgate-Palmoliv has overhead space with shares priced $64.73, or 10.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $71.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.06 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $72.08.

Over the past year, Colgate-Palmolivhas traded in a range of $64.70 to $77.41 and are now at $64.73. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a consumer products company that markets its products throughout the world. The Company's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos, deodorants, bar and liquid soaps, dishwashing liquid, and laundry products, as well as pet nutrition products for cats and dogs.

