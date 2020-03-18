Colgate-Palmoliv Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CL)

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $68.67 on a volume of 277K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.04 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $66.30, 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

