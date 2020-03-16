Cognizant Tech-A: The Losing Streak Continues (CTSH)

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $46.68. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 65,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.4 million shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides custom information technology (IT) consulting and technology services, as well as outsourcing services. The Company focuses on technology strategy consulting, complex systems development, enterprise software package implementation and maintenance, data warehousing, and business intelligence.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognizant Tech-A have traded between the current low of $46.68 and a high of $74.85 and are now at $46.78. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Cognizant Tech-A has overhead space with shares priced $46.78, or 47.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $89.85. Cognizant Tech-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $62.73.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cognizant Tech-A and will alert subscribers who have CTSH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.