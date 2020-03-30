MySmarTrend
Cognex Corp Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CGNX)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:34am
By David Diaz

Today, shares of Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $43.88 on a volume of 114K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Cognex Corp has traded in a range of $35.20 to $59.14 and is now at $44.48, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cognex Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cognex Corp in search of a potential trend change.

