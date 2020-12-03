Cno Financial Gr Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.36. So far today approximately 126,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services to American families and seniors. The Company offers supplemental health and individual life insurance, and annuities. CNO serves middle-income people and senior citizens.

Cno Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.93 and the current low of $11.36 and are currently at $11.86 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Cno Financial Gr has overhead space with shares priced $11.86, or 50.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.72 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $17.78.

