Clorox Co Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CLX)

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:40am
By Nick Russo

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $169.88 on a volume of 206K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clorox Co have traded between a low of $144.12 and a high of $178.88 and are now at $160.52, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Clorox Co and will alert subscribers who have CLX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

