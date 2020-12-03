Clorox Co Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $169.88 on a volume of 206K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clorox Co have traded between a low of $144.12 and a high of $178.88 and are now at $160.52, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

